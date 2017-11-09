

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A retired forensic officer is set to take the stand for a third day in the murder trial of two Ontario men accused of killing and incinerating a young Toronto woman.

Jim Falconer, a retired detective sergeant with the Ontario Provincial Police, spent much of Wednesday going over a massive haul of data retrieved from three computers seized by officers at Dellen Millard's home.

Falconer has told court Millard wanted to hurt Laura Babcock through a series of texts between Millard and his girlfriend that were found in a forensic analysis of the computers.

The Crown alleges Millard, 32 of Toronto, and Mark Smich, 30 of Oakville, Ont., killed Babcock in the summer of 2012 because she became the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and Noudga.

Falconer guided court through a number of text messages and photographs that showed Millard and Smich discussing burning bones in a homemade incinerator made by Millard's friend about a month before Babcock vanished.

Millard and Smich have pleaded not guilty to the charges.