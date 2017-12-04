

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Environment Canada is warning drivers to be especially cautious this morning due to foggy conditions in Toronto and the GTA.

The national weather agency has issued a fog advisory for the city of Toronto, Hamilton, as well as the regions of Halton, Peel, York, and Durham.

Environment Canada says travel is expected to be “hazardous” due to reduced visibility.

“Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. Patchy dense fog has developed across the area early this morning. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory read.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

The fog is expected to clear later this morning, according to the advisory.

Mild weather is expected on Monday with a high of 10 C.

Pearson International Airport says there may be some delays or cancellations due to the weather conditions.

The airport is asking travellers to confirm their flight status ahead of time.