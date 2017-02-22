

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Environment Canada is warning of hazardous driving conditions this morning as heavy fog hits the GTA.

The national weather agency has issued a fog advisory for the City of Toronto and the regions of Halton, York, Peel and Durham.

“Dense fog has developed in some locales and is expected to continue early this morning. As a result, visibility will be reduced to near zero,” Environment Canada’s advisory reads.

The fog is expected to dissipate by mid-morning.

Period of drizzle are expected today and Toronto should see a high of 13 C this afternoon.

The mild weather will continue for the rest of the week.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 16 C on Thursday.

While the forecast for Friday and Saturday isn’t quite as promising, temperatures will be well above seasonal.

The national weather agency says rain and a high of 9 C are expected on Friday and Saturday will see showers and a high of 12 C.

The temperature on Sunday is expected to drop to a high of 2 C.