Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Foggy conditions are in the forecast for Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday morning.

Environment Canada previously issued a fog advisory for Toronto, Hamilton, as well as the regions of York, Durham, Halton, and Peel.

The advisory has now ended for Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Burlington, Oakville, Pickering, Oshawa, southern Durham Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Halton Hills, Caledon, Milton, Newmarket, Georgina, Uxbridge and Beaverton.

The national weather agency warned of near zero visibility this morning.

“Dense fog has formed overnight and is expected to dissipate later this morning,” the advisory read.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

A mix of sun and cloud is expected in Toronto later today with a high of 9 C.