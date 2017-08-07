

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Firefighters had to execute a rope rescue at two separate waterfalls in the Hamilton area Monday after heavy rainfall left multiple people stranded.

Hamilton Paramedics said they were called to Chedoke Falls to help Hamilton Fire Services rescue a family of five trapped somewhere at the base of the falls.

Platoon Chief Pat Galacher told CP24 that the family became stuck on a "tabletop sized rock" in the middle of the creek bed after a storm blew through the area, causing water levels to surge.

“They were on a pedestal stone in the middle of the creek. That’s all they had to stand on... All around them was rushing water," Galacher said. "Now it (waterfall) looks quite sedate and nice but the water has dropped probably about four feet since then.”

Galacher said the two adults and three children were stranded on the rock for "quite a while" before emergency services could safely rescue them.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

“It’s just a freaky storm front that came through," he said. "We had a lot of water coming through a very small area, very fast."

A short time later, emergency crews were also called to Albion Falls to rescue a separate group of 10 people who became stranded under similar circumstances.

No one was injured during this rescue either, officials say.

Earlier today, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Hamilton area advising residents of a strong but brief weather system. The warning ended shortly before 4 p.m.

"Pay attention to your surroundings. Pay attention to the trail, pay attention to the weather," Galacher said. "Things can change rapidly and usually when they change rapidly, it doesn’t end well."