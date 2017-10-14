Firefighters rescue man who fell about 30 feet from cliff overlooking ravine
Firefighters work to rescue a man who fell into a ravine near Weston Road and Oak Street early Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, October 14, 2017 9:25AM EDT
A 23-year-old man had to be rescued after he fell into a ravine along the Humber River in the early hours of Saturday morning.
According to police, the man fell off a 30 foot high cliff that is located near a train bridge in the Weston Road and Oak Street area.
Police say that emergency crews were first dispatched to the scene at around 3:35 a.m. The man was then rescued by firefighters some time later.
He was taken to hospital in serious condition, according to paramedics. .
It is not immediately clear how the man ended up falling.
Police say that he was conscious and breathing at the scene.