

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A 23-year-old man had to be rescued after he fell into a ravine along the Humber River in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to police, the man fell off a 30 foot high cliff that is located near a train bridge in the Weston Road and Oak Street area.

Police say that emergency crews were first dispatched to the scene at around 3:35 a.m. The man was then rescued by firefighters some time later.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition, according to paramedics. .

It is not immediately clear how the man ended up falling.

Police say that he was conscious and breathing at the scene.