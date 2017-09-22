

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Firefighters extinguished a blaze that sent plumes of black smoke into the air in the city’s Corktown neighbourhood early Friday evening.

Crews were called to 569 King Street East, near Ashby Place, shortly after 5:30 p.m. after a fire broke out on the fifth floor of an apartment building.

The blaze upgraded to a two-alarm fire shortly after they arrived and “forceful entry” was required to enter a balcony.

There, Toronto Fire said they rescued a cat and placed it in the washroom while they knocked down the blaze.

No one was else located during a search of the unit and no other injuries were reported.

Other residents of the building were instructed to stay in their homes and shelter in place while firefighters tended to the scene.

The fire was considered knocked down at around 5:42 p.m.

A total of 15 trucks responded to the scene, some of which remain there.

King Street East has been closed from River Street to Cherry Street due to the incident.