

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A two-alarm fire broke out inside a home in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto Fire Services said they received a call about a fire at a residence near Scarboro and Cliffcrest crescents shortly before 5 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, flames could be seen on the roof.

Toronto Fire said all occupants were able to leave the burning home safely.

Authorities say they believe a welder was working at the residence earlier in the day. Officials with gas and hydro have since been notified.

Paramedics initially reported that one person sustained a minor injury at the scene but it was later determined to be unrelated to the fire.

In a tweet sent out shortly before 7 p.m., Toronto Police said that the fire had been put out but that roads in the area remain closed as crews clear the scene.