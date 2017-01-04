Featured
Firefighters extinguish two-alarm blaze at home in Scarborough
Emergency crews respond to a house fire on Scarboro Cres. on Jan. 4, 2017. (@cruisingagain25/Twitter)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 5:41PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 4, 2017 7:17PM EST
A two-alarm fire broke out inside a home in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto Fire Services said they received a call about a fire at a residence near Scarboro and Cliffcrest crescents shortly before 5 p.m.
When they arrived on scene, flames could be seen on the roof.
Toronto Fire said all occupants were able to leave the burning home safely.
Authorities say they believe a welder was working at the residence earlier in the day. Officials with gas and hydro have since been notified.
Paramedics initially reported that one person sustained a minor injury at the scene but it was later determined to be unrelated to the fire.
In a tweet sent out shortly before 7 p.m., Toronto Police said that the fire had been put out but that roads in the area remain closed as crews clear the scene.
