

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A Toronto firefighter is being praised after he helped rescue a 23-year-old woman who was stranded on a crane for more than four hours on Wednesday.

Mayor John Tory praised acting Toronto Fire Capt. Rob Wonfor and other emergency officials for their heroic actions on Thursday morning at City Hall one day after the rescue was completed.

Toronto police were initially called to a construction site in the area of Church and Wellesley streets at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a person stuck on a crane that was approximately 12 storeys high.

Police said it appeared as though the woman climbed up to the top of the boom of the crane and then managed to lower herself down a cable onto a block of the crane’s hook.

She sat dangling in the air sitting on a block that was about six-inches wide by three feet while she waited to be rescued.

Wonfor was able to scale the crane to reach the stranded woman and rappel down safely with her at around 8:30 a.m. In total, the rescue took nearly three hours.

“I’m pretty sore today,” Wonfor said. “It was a good workout going up there – it was a long way up.”

When Wonfor and the woman safely touched the ground, he was greeted with a round of applause from those surrounding the area at the time.

He said although this does not happen every day, it is part of the job.

“We’re here to help. We’re not heroes, we’re here to make sure people are out of the jams they get themselves into,” he said.

As well, after the rescue, Wonfor was applauded a second time as he entered the changing room at his hockey game on Wednesday evening.

The rounds of applause continued at city hall on Thursday as Mayor John Tory praised Wonfor for his heroic actions during the rescue.

“(Wonfor) risked his own life,” Tory said. “He climbed and he climbed and he climbed and then in the end of course as we saw the rescue was safely completed.”

“(The rescue) is a good occasion to recognize all of the people who serve us every day and say to them thank you for a job well done yesterday.”

Officials said there is no clear indication as to why the woman climbed up the crane in the first place.

Woman charged with six counts of mischief

After the rescue, the woman, identified by police as Marisa Lazo, was placed in handcuffs. She has been charged with six counts of public mischief by interfering with property.

However, none of these allegations have been proven in court.

Lazo was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.