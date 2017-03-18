

Chris Fox and Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A police officer and a firefighter were both taken to hospital with hypothermia-related symptoms after they helped rescue a dog that fell through the ice at Grenadier Pond on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto Fire Captain Michael Westwood says that emergency crews were notified at around 12:30 p.m. after the 16-month-old dog Whistler first fell through the ice.

Westwood said that the owner was crawling on the ice attempting to pull Whistler from the frigid waters when crews first arrived on scene.

At that point, police officer Mathew Abramovitz ensured the owner was out of the water and then went out on the ice attempting to rescue the dog.

After the rescue, Abramovitz told CP24 that he has warmed up and is now feeling better.

“We arrived on scene and we saw the owner of the dog – we saw the dog also in the water,” Abramovitz said “The owner was trying to make his way to the dog and we were able to safely call the owner back because it was a dangerous situation – the ice was thin.”

Abramovitz said that Whistler had been in the water for about 10 minutes before they were able to complete the rescue.

“You could see that (the dog) was showing signs of fatigue and at one point it stopped swimming and it was at that point that we made the decision to get the proper safety equipment and go in and save the dog.”

Abramovitz then used a life-saving poll that the dog was able to bite onto. However, Westwood said that Abramovitz then had to be rescued by firefighters after he ended up submerged in the water himself.

Soon after, a Toronto firefighter came to help the officer and the dog, but subsequently fell in the water too.

Eventually the firefighter, police officer and dog were able to escape the pond. All parties were out of the water by about 12:55 p.m., Westwood said.

The police officer, the firefighter and the owner of the dog were then taken to hospital amid concerns about possible hypothermia but have since been discharged.

After this incident, Toronto police is reminding people to watch out for signs warning people of how thin the ice can get during a thawing period.