Police say that a two-alarm fire at a home in Woodbridge overnight may have been deliberately set.

The blaze broke out at a residence on Mellings Drive near Weston and Rutherford roads at around 1:45 a.m.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire; however it flared up again at around 5 a.m.

Police say that nobody was inside the residence when the fire began.

The home is located across the street from an address that was twice targeted by gunfire earlier this summer but police say that they can’t confirm whether there is a connection to that investigation.

There is a surveillance camera affixed to the outside of the home, though it remains unclear whether the footage from that camera will provide valuable evidence.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

The total amount of damage caused by the fire is not clear.