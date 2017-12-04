

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Residents of high-rise apartment in East York were forced from their homes Monday afternoon after a fire broke out on a balcony.

Toronto Fire was first notified around noon about a fire on the 6th floor of an apartment unit at 500 Dawes Rd. When firefighters arrived they entered the northeast end of the building and found the fire on a balcony on the 6th floor with “moderate to heavy smoke” moving to the 8th floor, fire services say.

Toronto police say residents were asked to leave and take shelter in TTC buses that were sent to the scene.

The fire managed to extend into the neighbouring unit.

The fire was extinguished around 12:40 p.m.

According to Toronto Fire, a few people in the area said they heard an explosion, but officials have not been able to confirm if one actually took place.

There are no reports of injuries, however one person needed medical assistance unrelated to the fire.

Roads remain closed northbound Dawes Road at Gower Street as Toronto fire is still on scene to clear the smoke from the building.