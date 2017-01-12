

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A law office in Hamilton’s east end was completely destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at around 12:33 a.m. at an office on King Street West.

At the height of the fire, Hamilton police say the standalone building was fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and the cause of the fire in not yet known.

Police could not say if there is anything to indicate that the fire is suspicious.

Officers remain on the scene.

Roads near the scene of the fire were closed for a short period of time but the area has since reopened.