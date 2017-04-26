

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Crews are attempting to rescue a person who climbed up a crane in the city’s downtown core and got stuck.

According to Toronto Fire Services, the person decided to trespass and climb up the piece of machinery, located near Church and Wellesley streets.

Reports from the scene indicate that the person is approximately 12 storeys up.

Paramedics told CP24 Wednesday they are currently on scene as a precaution.

Roads are closed in the area as the rescue operation continues.