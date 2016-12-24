

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Toronto’s fire chief is urging residents to check smoke alarms after a 94-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in Scarborough on Saturday.

The fire broke out in a home on Phyllis Avenue, between Lowell Avenue and Rockwood Drive. Emergency crews were called around 11 a.m. and paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The fire was later knocked down, according to police.

No other injuries were reported and no one else was in the home at the time.

Members of the community said they were heartbroken for the woman’s family, who lost her right before Christmas.

“It’s pretty sad, you know? I wouldn’t want to be in that position. It’s a really bad time of the year,” one area resident told CTV News Toronto at the scene.

Neighbours said the woman’s family stopped by the home earlier. They said she had been cooking goulash for the holidays. Her son had spoken to her this morning.

Fire crews are still working to find out how the fire started.

“Please make sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and outside every sleeping area. They work,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said at the scene.

Toronto Fire could not confirm if the home’s alarm was functioning at the time of the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified. The fire has not been deemed suspicious.