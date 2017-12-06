

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Emergency crews responded to an industrial fire that broke out in Burlington Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Paletta International at 4480 Paletta Crt., near Highway 403/QEW and Appleby Line.

Burlington Fire said the building was fully engulfed.

There were no reports of injuries, Halton Regional Police said.

Burlington Fire Chief Dave Lazenby told CP24 that the fire was “pretty significant” and was mainly on the east side of building.

What caused the fire is still unknown, he said.

He added that he expects fire crews to be on scene all night.

Oakville and Hamilton fire services sent firefighters to help extinguish the flames and the Ontario Fire Marshal is expected to arrive on scene tomorrow.

Heavy smoke and bright flames could be seen from the highway during the traffic rush home, causing a visual distraction for drivers. However, officials said the highway remained open.

Metrolinx said the fire would not impact GO Transit service.

Appleby Line was closed in both directions from Fairview Street to the QEW and the South Service Road through to Appleby Line due to heavy smoke billowing the fire.

Ontario Provincial Police also closed the eastbound and westbound on-ramps to Appleby Line.