

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A fire at an Etobicioke high school that sent a plume of black smoke billowing into the air is now under control, Toronto Fire Services confirmed.

The blaze broke out on the roof of Michael Power High School at around 11:20 a.m.

Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman said crews were able to get to the fire quickly because one of the stations was located directly across the street.

The fire was considered knocked down shortly before noon.

“There were some windows blown out on the side -- as reported by the captain at the scene -- resulting in heavy smoke migration into the interior of the building,” Eckerman said.

It’s believed the building suffered “not too significant” damage but Eckerman said crews remain on the scene investigating the scope of the blaze.

“I would think the smoke and fire damage probably pretty isolated to that general vicinity and likely the room below it and perhaps the room below that as well, depending on how the water that we needed to use has migrated through the building,” he said.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

“We will be looking into that and should we need to bump it up to our fire investigations to attend the scene, we will,” Eckerman said.

“I’m sure we will be interviewing the staff that is there and try to gain a better understanding what was going on prior to our arrival.”