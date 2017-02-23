

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A final report from a task force charged with finding ways to modernize policing has been approved by the Toronto Police Service’s board, setting the stage for work to begin on the implementation of its 32 recommendations.

The report, which was released in January, calls for a “culture change,” within the TPS, which would make neighbourhood policing a top priority and place an increased emphasis on technology.

The report calls for the redrawing of some divisional boundaries and the closing of some police stations. It also suggests that the TPS use civilian employees rather than costlier uniformed personnel to “follow up on non-emergency neighbourhood safety incidents.”

As well, the report says that officers should be equipped with so-called "eNotebooks" to reduce the need for cruisers.

Some of the report’s recommendations have already been put into place, including a three-year hiring freeze, though most of them will be carried out in the coming years.

The final report released in January sets a deadline of 2019 for the implementation of all 32 recommendations.