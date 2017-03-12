

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The country's film and TV worlds will be celebrated at tonight's Canadian Screen Awards.

Comedy star Howie Mandel will host the bash, which will air on CBC from Toronto's Sony Centre for the Performing Arts.

The awards honour film, television and digital media titles in 134 categories.

The bulk of the trophies were handed out earlier this week.

Tonight's gala will hand out awards including best picture, best director, best comedy series and lead acting categories.

Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer will receive a lifetime achievement award at the show.

American comedy star Dave Chappelle will present the Icon Award to the homegrown comedy brand Just for Laughs.