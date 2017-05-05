

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Ferry service to the Toronto Islands has been restricted to residents, staff and emergency personnel only amid concerns about flooding.

The city says that it is cancelling ferry service to Centre Island and the Hanlan's Point Docks and restricting service to Ward's Island Dock to “to required individuals only” as part of its efforts to “mitigate the impact of wet weather.”

The restrictions, which will remain in effect until further notice, come as the city continues to get inundated with rain.

Environment Canada says Toronto could see between 40 and 70 millimetres of rain by Saturday night, prompting fears about flooding on the Toronto Islands.

As a precaution, the city kept a staffed ferry ready and waiting on the island overnight in the event that any of the 700 Toronto Islands residents had to be evacuated.

Residents also spent most of Thursday placing sand bags along the shoreline ahead of the arrival of the rain.

Speaking with CP24 on Thursday, the city’s waterfront parks manager James Dann said that water had already breached the shoreline in various areas on the island.

He noted that some roads are currently closed on the island as a result of pooling and ponding and some beaches and structures have been damaged.

Potential impacts on GO service

Meanwhile, as rain continued to fall on Friday morning there were concerns about the potential for flooding elsewhere in the city.

Metrolinx Spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said that water levels have risen near the Richmond Hill Go corridor and could eventually prompt the rerouting of the train along an alternative corridor that skipes several stations.

“We have a high water alarm but the water is just below it,” she said. “If the alarm goes off it means the Richmond Hill corridor is flooding and we need to adjust service.”

Aikins said that commuters should give themselves extra time to get to their destination today and check the status of their train before leaving for the station.

“Your train is a go this morning but I would still give yourself lots of extra time. Things are slow,” she said.