Female struck by vehicle in Scarborough seriously injured
A police cruiser in seen on Birchmount Road after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (CP24/Miranda Anthistle)
Paul Johnston, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 9:16PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 21, 2016 10:47PM EST
A female pedestrian has been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Wednesday night.
It happened on Birchmount Road, near Chaldean Street, at around 8:30 p.m.
Initial reports indicated that she may have been thrown up to 20 metres after being struck.
She sustained head injuries and was transported to hospital in serious condition, paramedics said. Her age was not immediately known.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said. No charges are pending.
Birchmount Road is currently closed in the area as police continue to investigate.
