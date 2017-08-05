Female stabbed with scissors at North York hotel: police
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 5, 2017 6:16AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 5, 2017 6:22AM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect after they say a female was stabbed with scissors at a North York hotel overnight.
It happened during a party at the Toronto Plaza hotel at around 3:45 a.m.
Investigators say one female stabbed another female with scissors and the victim sustained superficial stab wounds.
The suspect has not yet been apprehended.