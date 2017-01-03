Featured
Female pedestrian struck by vehicle in St. Lawrence Market critically injured
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 7:44AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 3, 2017 7:51AM EST
A woman who was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the city’s St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood has suffered life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics confirm.
The incident occurred near Lower Sherbourne Street and The Esplanade early this morning.
Paramedics told CP24 that the woman has been rushed to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.
The northbound and southbound lanes of Lower Sherbourne Street are closed between Front Street and Lake Shore Boulevard as police investigate.
