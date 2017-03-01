Featured
Female in custody after stabbing at Brampton home
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 12:58PM EST
A female is in custody following a stabbing at a home in Brampton this afternoon.
It happened at a residence near Avondale Boulevard and Birchbank Road shortly before 12:30 p.m.
According to Peel Regional Police, officers who attended the scene found man in his mid-20s suffering from stab wounds.
Paramedics said they transported the man to Sunnybrook Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said it took officers approximately 20 minutes to apprehend a female suspect in connection with the incident.
Few other details were provided about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Police investigating after swastikas found inside classroom at Toronto university
- Female in custody after stabbing at Brampton home
- Toronto police confirm fire at Islamic information centre was arson
- No streetcar service on Queen Street this summer
- St. Joseph's Health Centre conducting review after patient complains about exam room conditions