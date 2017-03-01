

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A female is in custody following a stabbing at a home in Brampton this afternoon.

It happened at a residence near Avondale Boulevard and Birchbank Road shortly before 12:30 p.m.

According to Peel Regional Police, officers who attended the scene found man in his mid-20s suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics said they transported the man to Sunnybrook Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it took officers approximately 20 minutes to apprehend a female suspect in connection with the incident.

Few other details were provided about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.