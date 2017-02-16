

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





One person is dead following an assault, possibly between roommates, at an apartment in East York.

Toronto police responded to a residence on Dawes Road, near Beth Street and Victoria Park Avenue, at around 8:30 a.m. for reports of an assault.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a female without vital signs.

Toronto Paramedics Services said they tried to save the victim but she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

One person is in custody in connection with the incident though officials did not provide any further details.

Police believe the alleged assault occurred inside an apartment at the address.

Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating.