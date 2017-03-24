Featured
Female cyclist seriously hurt after collision in North York
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 10:59PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 24, 2017 11:13PM EDT
A female cyclist in her 20s is in serious condition after she was struck by a vehicle in North York on Friday night.
Toronto police said they were called to the intersection of Finch and Doris avenues at about 10:40 p.m. for a report of a cyclist struck who was unconscious.
Toronto paramedics said they transported the cyclist to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Police said to expect road closures in the area.