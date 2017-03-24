

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A female cyclist in her 20s is in serious condition after she was struck by a vehicle in North York on Friday night.

Toronto police said they were called to the intersection of Finch and Doris avenues at about 10:40 p.m. for a report of a cyclist struck who was unconscious.

Toronto paramedics said they transported the cyclist to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Police said to expect road closures in the area.