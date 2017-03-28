Featured
Federal inmate on the loose found in Barrie, OPP say
Ryan Hamelin is shown in an Ontario Provincial Police handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ontario Provincial Police
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 3:25PM EDT
BARRIE, ONTARIO, Canada -- Ontario Provincial Police have ended a Canada-wide warrant for a federal offender wanted for breaching his parole.
Police say 36-year-old Ryan Hamelin was apprehended in Barrie, Ont., on Tuesday.
They say Hamelin was serving a one-month, 29-day sentence for criminal harassment and had been at large since March 18.
Provincial police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Hamelin on Monday, saying that he could attempt to flee to Alberta.
