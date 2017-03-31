

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A Toronto man is facing charges after police say he left his three-year-old daughter alone in a car while he was at Vaughan Mills Mall.

Police in York region say they were called to the Vaughan Mills Mall parking lot at around 3:43 p.m. Thursday after a security guard spotted a child left unattended in a vehicle.

The security guard told police that the vehicle was left running in an expectant mother’s spot with the doors locked, and the child didn’t seem to be in distress.

Officers who arrived at the scene shortly after also confirmed that the child appeared fine.

While the responding officers worked to identify and contact the vehicle’s owner, police say a man walked out of the mall and told them that he was the young girl’s father.

“Despite being spoken to by officers about the inherit dangers of leaving a child unattended and the fact that it is illegal, the father did not express remorse for his actions,” police wrote in a news release issued Friday.

Police say security camera footage revealed that the child had been left alone in the car for more than 40 minutes.

The 33-year-old father was charged with leaving a child unattended and engaging in a prohibited activity on a premises.

“Under the Child and Family Services Act, any child under the age of 10 who has been left unattended, under any circumstances or for any length of time, is considered to be at risk,” York police wrote in the release.

Though the father was allowed to leave with his daughter, police said The Children’s Aid Society was notified of the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.