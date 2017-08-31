

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





The North York Sheridan Mall was shut down after a man believed to be in his 20s was fatally shot in the Downsview area late Thursday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the scene, at Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, around 5:30 p.m. They located a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics confirmed.

A staff sergeant from 31 Division said a man was chased into the mall from the parking lot.

Police are unsure of how many suspects are involved. Witnesses said they saw multiple people fleeing the scene on foot.

The mall was shut down after the shooting. People on social media reported being on lockdown inside.

The homicide unit has been called to the scene.