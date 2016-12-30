

Peel Regional Police say that the fatal blast at a home on Hickory Drive in Mississauga was a result of a double suicide.

The massive blast, which occurred on June 28, levelled a house on Hickory Drive and destroyed several other homes.

Two people-- 55-year-old Dianne Page and her husband, 55-year-old Robert Nadler—were killed.

The explosion, which sent heavy debris flying hundreds of metres from the blast zone, prompted officials to issue an evacuation order that initially impacted 700 addresses in the surrounding area, located near Dixie Road and Rathburn Road East.

In a statement released this week, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie confirmed 33 residences in the neighbourhood remain empty.

More to come...