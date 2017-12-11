

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





All section of Highway 401 is shut down in Etobicoke following a fatal collision early this morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said early Monday morning, officers received a number of calls about a car blocking a live lane of traffic in the westbound lanes of the highway near Martin Grove Road.

At around 5:20 a.m., Schmidt said a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a car was reported in the area.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, the driver of the car was pronounced dead.

Police say the deceased was the sole occupant of the vehicle and the age and gender of the victim has not yet been released.

“We are still trying to investigate and determine exactly what happened prior to the collision that claimed the life of the driver of this car,” Schmidt said.

“The transport has considerable damage to the front-end passenger’s side but the driver is fine.”

Schmidt said the damage to the car’s back end was “absolutely devastating” and asked anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Toronto OPP.

“We are just speaking to the driver of the transport truck and several other witnesses that happened to see the collision,” he said. “We are appealing for anyone else who may have driven through this area between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. that may have seen a vehicle either in a live lane disabled or any circumstances.”

All westbound lanes of the highway are closed at Martin Grove Road and Schmidt said the closure is expected to be in place for several hours.

“We are still waiting for the collision reconstruction unit to attend,” Schmidt said.

“They are on route as we speak. We should have them here on site very shortly. They will start their work but that will take several hours… the morning rush hour will obviously be affected by the closure and the investigation.”