

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Torontonians will have one last chance to say goodbye to Honest Ed’s this weekend.

The four-day farewell bash begins Thursday night with the ‘Ed Lives!’ opening night party. The event, which begins at 6 p.m., will feature an open bar, food, music, dancing and live sign-painting by Douglas Kerr, one of Honest Ed’s first sign-painters.

Tickets to the opening night party are $259 and a $125 charitable tax receipt will be issued with each ticket purchase.

From Friday to Sunday, Honest Ed’s will host the ‘Good Byes & Good Buys’ market for Torontonians of all ages. Entry to the market is free.

In the west building, people can buy tickets to see an “immersive art maze.”

The “official farewell party” on Saturday night is sold out, according to the Toronto For Everyone website, which is selling tickets for all of the weekend’s events.

The discount department store, which occupied the corner of Bloor and Bathurst streets for nearly 60 years, closed its doors for good at the end of last year.

The Toronto landmark has been sold to Westbank Corporation, which plans to redevelop the land into rental apartments, a public market and retail space.

More than 300 volunteers have helped transform the building for the farewell festivities and approximately 100 artists are taking part.

A town hall is also taking place at Honest Ed’s this weekend where members of the community will discuss city building, bike lanes, gentrification, and diversity.

Proceeds from the events will go to the Toronto For Everyone Fund.