

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Fans gathered at the Rogers Centre as the Blue Jays 2017 Winter Tour hit Toronto this weekend.

Ahead of spring training in the warm weather of Florida, several current and former Blue Jays players have been touring around Canada for the past couple of weeks.

Current players from the baseball club; Marcus Stroman, Joe Biagini, J.A. Happ, Melvin Upton Jr., Steve Pearce, Ezequiel Carrera, and Ryan Goins were joined by Blue Jays’ alumni Llyod Moseby, Devon White and Scott Downs at the Rogers Centre on Friday and Saturday.

Fans had the opportunity to line up for several autograph sessions at the Jays’ home field on Saturday. Hundreds of people showed up dressed in their blue and white gear ready to meet their favourite current and past Jays’ players.

Fans were pleasantly surprised when Jose Bautista, fresh from signing his one-year deal worth $18 million with the Blue Jays on Wednesday, made a special and unplanned appearance at one of the autograph sessions.

The fans at the Rogers Centre told CP24 that they are excited to have Bautista back where he belongs.

“I was really happy (when I found out Bautista signed),” one of the fans said. “I was scared that he wasn’t going to come back but I’m glad we’ve got Joey Bats back.”

Prior to surprising the crowd, Bautista spoke about the importance of the fans in Toronto at a news conference on Saturday afternoon.

“We have a great fan base that is extremely supportive,” Bautista said. “(They are) among the best in baseball and all sports. They’re crazy, they’re loud, they come out and root for you and they transfer that energy to us on the field.”

Bautista said knowing that there is that passion, not only in Toronto but in the whole country, makes returning to the Blue Jays very desirable.

As well, as part of the Winter Tour on Friday, Stroman, Pearce and Goins helped unveil the new alternate uniforms for the upcoming season. Ahead of Canada’s 150th birthday this year the team showcased their new gear featuring red jerseys with the Maple Leaf on the arm, red belts and red shoes.

Stroman said he is very excited to wear the new red and white apparel.

“Canada Day was always a day I looked forward to pitching on and the idea that we’re going to be able to wear these (uniforms) on Sundays now is exciting,” Stroman said at a news conference on Friday. “It’s always good to change it up and you feel a little different. (When) you see something you’re not used to seeing it gives you a little boost.”

Before heading home to the Rogers Centre, the Winter Tour stopped in Edmonton and Regina to meet fans from outside of Toronto.

While visiting Regina, Jays’ player Kevin Pillar told CTV News Regina that the Winter Tour is a constant reminder of how important Toronto baseball is for the rest of Canada.

“The Winter Tour is an awesome experience for us,” Pillar said. “This is my third year doing it. I love getting to go out and just see different parts of Canada.”

“We’re a team that represents a whole country so to get the ability to go out and interact with those fans that might not get a chance to come to Toronto and see a game at the Rogers Centre, you still see how important they are.”

The annual Winter Tour wraps up this weekend in Toronto after some of the players cheer on the Toronto Maple Leafs as they take on the Ottawa Senators at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday night.

The Jays’ first game of the regular season will be in Baltimore against the Orioles on Apr. 3 and their first home game will take place on Apr. 11.