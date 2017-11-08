

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The mother of a Mississauga teen who has been missing since Sunday night is pleading online for her safe return.

Peel Regional Police say Soleil Fleury was last seen on Sunday night at about 10 p.m. in the area of The Credit Woodlands and Dundas Street West in the Erindale area of Mississauga.

“She left her dad’s house in Mississauga and we don’t know what she was wearing or packed in her knapsack,” her mother, Sue, wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

Sue says the entire family is quite worried.

“She has not turned on her phone. We are terrified and feel completely lost as to where she might be,” her mother said.

Fleury is described as an Asian female standing five-feet-tall, with shoulder length black hair.

She was possibly wearing her high school uniform when she left her father’s home, consisting of a burgundy kilt, grey socks, a burgundy polo and a navy sweater.

She may also be wearing ‘Ked’ style sneakers and possibly a dark hoodie.

Fleury is also known to wear bracelets including one with a glass turtle icon and also wears several silver rings with small gemstones.

One of the rings has a turtle on it.

“Her parents, dog, cats and extended family are very worried and just want her home safely,” her mother wrote.

Police are asking anyone with information on Soleil’s whereabouts to call 905-453-2121, ext. 1133.