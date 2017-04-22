

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A mother and her three children who were reported missing in Brampton on Friday have been found "safe" and in "good health," police say.

Police say that the family was visiting from Calgary at the time of their disappearance.

They were last seen by relatives in Brampton on Friday and were located in Toronto sometime on Saturday.

Police had previously said that there were no safety concerns and no indications of foul play.