Family reported missing in Brampton has been found safe: police
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, April 22, 2017 8:02AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 22, 2017 1:08PM EDT
A mother and her three children who were reported missing in Brampton on Friday have been found "safe" and in "good health," police say.
Police say that the family was visiting from Calgary at the time of their disappearance.
They were last seen by relatives in Brampton on Friday and were located in Toronto sometime on Saturday.
Police had previously said that there were no safety concerns and no indications of foul play.
