

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A family of four is facing charges after York Regional Police discovered a secret drug lab inside a home in Markham.

Police entered the residence on Holst Avenue in the area of 16th Avenue and Kennedy Road on Thursday to execute a search warrant relating to a theft investigation.

According to investigators from the drugs and vice unit, during the search warrant, officers confirmed that the home was being used as a drug lab.

Police shut down a portion of the street while completing the investigation on Thursday.

A husband, 48, his wife, 44, and their two sons, 16 and 14, have all been charged with production of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

None of the suspects have been named to protect the identities of the underage teens.

York Regional Police reminded the public that secret drug production labs can pose serious risks, including fires and explosions due to the dangerous nature of chemicals utilized in the production of illicit drugs. They strongly encourage any residents to contact police if they observe any suspicious activities in their neighbourhood.