Police in York Region are trying to track down a missing 38-year-old Markham man who never returned to his family home on Monday.

Eugene Kim was last seen at around 7 p.m. at his home near Bayview Avenue and Royal Orchard Boulevard.

He has not been seen since.

The missing man’s brother, Sean Kim, told CTV News Toronto that a cellphone tower pinged Eugene’s cellphone just south of North Bay at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Kim said the family isn’t sure why he would be in North Bay and that “he’s never done this before.”

Since then, the family has been able to determine that Eugene bought a permit to enter Algonquin Park the same day with another person.

The family is not sure who that person is.

Kim said a group of family and friends are now headed to Algonquin Park to search for him.

Eugene is described as a Korean man, five-foot-nine and 185 pounds with black hair.

The vehicle he was last seen driving in is a black Nissan Rouge with the license plate BJJD 108.

The family says Eugene is a husband and father to two young children.

They're expected to hold a press conference in North York this afternoon.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.