

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two of the three other victims killed in a fiery crash on Highway 400 south of Barrie on Tuesday night have been identified by family and friends.

Bill Ford, 74, John Landry, 41, and Benjamin Dunn, 37, all succumbed to their injuries after the crash, which took place in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 near Highway 88 just before 11:30 p.m.

Following the crash, police said that at least 14 vehicles were involved. These vehicles included two fuel tankers, which sparked “massive explosions,” according to officers.

At the scene, debris was scattered across the highway prompting a road closure that lasted for more than 24 hours.

Patricia Brown, a friend of Ford, told CTV News Toronto she spoke to him over the phone the morning before the collision.

“He said to me on the phone ‘goodbye Patty, I love you, old gal,’” she said. “And then I said to him ‘why are you saying that like I’m never going to see you again?’ and he said ‘I’ll see you later’ and I go ‘okay talk to you later and be safe’ and that was the last time I heard from him.”

“He would always answer his phone – always. Then I turned on the TV and I see the accident and I said that’s Bill.”

Brown said Ford’s wife died more than a decade ago and he had just celebrated his 74th birthday a week prior to the crash.

“We just lost another awesome human being off of this earth,” Brown said.

A colleague of Ford’s at the company he worked at for more than 20 years, Melanie Jacobs, told CTV News Toronto he was “a softy.”

“He had a hard shell but he was a softy inside,” she said. “He was a great man. He’s going to be missed by every single person here.”

Family of the other victim, Landry, told CTV News Toronto he was on his way home to Innisfil when he was involved in the fatal collision.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in honour of Landry.

“This unfortunate event has left us all in shock and unable to grasp the idea that such a terrible thing could happen to such a wonderful human being, one who still had his whole life ahead of him,” the online page said.

The third victim killed in the crash, Dunn, was identified by family as a truck driver on Thursday.

His wife Nikiyah Mulak-Dunn told CP24 on Thursday morning that he was a “very loving” and “devoted” father to nine children, who range in age from one to 16 years old.

“It’s just so hard to fathom that my children don’t have their daddy around,” she said. “They already miss him so much.”

While the cause of the investigation is still under investigation, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told reporters on Wednesday that driver inattention may be a contributing factor.

The pileup, which resulted in the multi-vehicle collision, occurred after traffic had slowed down in the area following a three-vehicle crash about one kilometer ahead.

A number of other people were taken to hospital following the collision but Schmidt said that all of them are in non-life-threatening condition.