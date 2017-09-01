

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot by Peel Regional Police at a shopping plaza in Mississauga has been identified by family and friends.

The victim has been identified as Ozama Shaw, who was a Grade 10 student at John Cabot Catholic Secondary School.

The teen lived in a Mississauga apartment complex with his family, which was located not far from where the shooting took place.

Shaw was shot after police were called to a gas station at Credit Valley Town Plaza in the area of Brittania and Creditview roads for a reported armed robbery around 1:50 a.m. on July 27.

After this alleged robbery, Special Investigations Unit said two of the three suspects involved fled the area in a vehicle while the third remaining suspect allegedly attempted to rob another nearby establishment.

While the third suspect was allegedly attempting to flee in other people’s vehicles, police arrived at the scene.

At this time, paramedics said an officer shot the teen striking him once in the torso.

He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition following the shooting but succumbed to his injuries three days later.

SIU said six investigators and two forensic investigators had been assigned to the case. No charges have been laid in this incident thus far.

The agency is called in to investigate any interaction between an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Shaw's family cover funeral expenses.