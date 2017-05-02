

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Family and friends have indentifed the three-year-old boy who was killed in a house fire in Hamilton.

Neighbours have been flocking to the scene to place flowers on the doorstep to pay tribute to the toddler, who has been identified as Cayden.

As well, a GoFundMe page has also been set up in his honour.

The young boy was still inside the home when the fire broke out.

At around 10 a.m. on Monday morning crews arrived at the scene on Golden Orchard Drive to find smoke pouring from a basement unit and flames shooting from the front windows.

Firefighters immediately went in to begin an aggressive search and rescue.

Firefighters were able to locate and retrieve the child from the home but the child succumbed to his injuries.

According to Hamilton Fire Department spokesperson Claudio Mostacci, the adult resident of the home was outside of the unit when the fire broke out.

Neighbours told CP24 that a woman was seen attempting to get back inside the unit, but the smoke was too thick.

“Cayden’s mother Susan is OK but an emotional wreck at this time,” the creator of the GoFundMe page Cassandra Buckland said.

The fundraising page says its goal is to raise $5,000 for the family to help pay for funeral expenses.

The cause of the fire is not yet know, but Hamilton police are now leading the investigation into what happened.