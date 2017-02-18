

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Family and friends gathered in Toronto on Saturday for the funeral for filmmaker Rob Stewart who went missing after a dive in Florida last month.

The disappearance of Stewart, 37, prompted a three-day search that ended with the U.S. Coast Guard locating his body underwater off the Florida Keys.

Those in attendance of the funeral told CP24 that Rob was a person who was always in high spirits.

“Not only was he saving our oceans and so passionate about sharks, he was really a great friend, a loveable guy, great spirits, always happy,” a friend of Rob’s Morgan Chapman said. “I actually don’t ever recall Rob being unhappy.”

Before going missing in the ocean, Rob was diving with two colleagues in Islamorada, Florida near Alligator Reef on Jan. 31. One of his colleagues collapsed when they surfaced and the group rushed to help him. Rob then reportedly signaled he was fine, but subsequently vanished, prompting a search.

Rob was in Florida to shoot his third documentary, the sequel to his 2006 film “Sharkwater.”

Before the funeral commenced, Stewart’s sister Alexandra Stewart told CTV News Channel that Rob’s loved ones are working to ensure his third documentary is still released.

“We know that Rob’s work was really far from being over,” Alexandra said. “There is still so much more work to be done in terms of saving the oceans and in terms of saving our planet.”

“My family and I are committed to carrying Rob’s work forward and we will certainly do everything in our power to make sure that film continues to be made.”

As well, Chapman said that many people in attendance of the funeral were wearing the colour blue to honour Stewart.

“Today, I’m wearing blue, a lot of people are wearing blue in honour of Rob,” she said. “When we think of sharks, we think of being scared, but he was truly trying to tell the world that sharks aren’t as scary as people think.”

The public funeral is being held at Bloor Street United Church, beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday. As well, there will be a celebration of Stewart’s life following the funeral.