Explosions, heavy smoke in Toronto's financial district
Heavy smoke was seen wafting through a city grate in the Financial District on Monday afternoon, police say. (Mike Amsterdam/Twitter)
CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 5:47PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 1, 2017 5:50PM EDT
Heavy smoke pouring from a sewer grate in the Financial District is being investigated by police. King Street West between Bay and Yonge street is closed.
TTC streetcars are diverting in the area but subways are running as usual.
No injuries reported.
More to come...