Etobicoke shooting leaves male with serious injuries
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, August 3, 2017 10:40PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 3, 2017 10:44PM EDT
A male victim is suffering from serious injuries after a shooting in Etobicoke on Thursday night, Toronto police say.
Police responded to Willowridge Road – in the area of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West – at around 10 p.m. for reports of gunshots.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers said the male victim was “bleeding badly” as a result of the shooting.
He has been taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No information on any possible suspects in this incident has been provided.