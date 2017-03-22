

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Friends and family of the late Rob Ford will be gathering in Etobicoke tonight to mark the one-year anniversary of the former Toronto mayor’s death.

Ford passed away at Mount Sinai Hospital last year at the age of 46 after being diagnosed with pleomorphic liposarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of soft tissue cancer, in September 2014.

In a statement released Wednesday, Mayor John Tory offered his condolences to the Ford family as they “continue to cope with this tremendous and heartbreaking loss.”

"A year ago a family lost a treasured son, brother, husband, father and uncle and the City of Toronto lost a former Mayor and an outspoken voice on City Council. Rob Ford left us far too soon,” Tory wrote.

“On behalf of the people of The City of Toronto, I once again offer my sincere condolences to those who counted Rob as a friend and loved one as they mark this sombre anniversary."

To honour Ford's legacy, Doug Ford said he would like to see Centennial Stadium named after his late brother.

He added that he is disappointed Tory has not reached out to the family about a memorial.

In a statement released by the mayor’s office on Wednesday, spokesperson Don Peat said city staff received an application from a community member to rename Kingsview Park in honour of Ford. Staff, according to Peat, sought the consent of the Ford family and then began the planning the consultation process.

But Peat said last month, Ward 2 Coun. Michael Ford, Rob Ford’s nephew, told parks staff that the family did not want any further work to be done on renaming Kingsview Park and the application was suspended.

To date, Peat said staff has not received any formal request from the family to rename the stadium at Centennial Park. He added that until any application is submitted, city staff can’t move ahead with the project.

Speaking to CP24 Wednesday, Tory confirmed that the city has every intention of finding a way to honour Rob Ford.

“It’s not a subject for a crusade. It is not a subject for politicking. It is a subject for a proper process,” Tory said in a phone interview from India, where he is staying as part of a 10-day trade mission.

He added that he only learned about the Ford family’s Centennial Park proposal after hearing it on the radio.

“Rest assured, we will find some way, as has been done with other mayors, to honour the memory of Rob Ford,” Tory said.

“It will be done in a proper, orderly fashion and when the time comes, I’m sure there will be a very nice ceremony to commemorate what it is we are doing.”

A celebration of Ford’s life will be held at the Woodbine Banquet Hall, located at 30 Vice Regence Blvd. in Etobicoke, tonight at 6:30 p.m.