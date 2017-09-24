Environment Canada warns of pollution levels in Toronto, GTA
Smog blankets the Toronto skyline as the first hot weather day arrives on Saturday May 9, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 24, 2017 11:54AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 24, 2017 11:55AM EDT
TORONTO - Environment Canada is warning that several cities in southern Ontario may be faced with poor air quality Sunday.
Special statements were released Sunday morning for Toronto, Hamilton, Windsor, Sarnia, and the Peel, Durham and Halton regions.
Environment Canada says the hot and sunny conditions could lead to higher pollution levels in the air.
The weather agency says some people could experience coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.
Children, seniors, and people with conditions like asthma are at the greatest risk of suffering from symptoms of the pollution.
The agency recommended to consider postponing strenuous outdoor activities until the air quality statement is lifted.