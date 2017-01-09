

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The GTA and the rest of southern Ontario will see a heavy accumulation of snow during their travels on Monday.

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada across the region. The area will receive 10 to 15 cm of snow throughout the day. But, the snowfall will weaken to flurries by the evening.

Environment Canada is advising all drivers of the hazardous conditions, suggesting that all motorists should allow plenty of extra time for getting to their destination.

"Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate," Environment Canada said in its statement.

These conditions can reduce visibility significantly. It is recommended that while driving, motorists should slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and always be prepared to stop.

Temperatures are expected to rise on Tuesday and Wednesday, sitting above the freezing mark.

However, the deep freeze is expected to return with a low of -13 C on Friday.