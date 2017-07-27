Energy minister to testify at Sudbury Liberal trial
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, right, speaks as Ontario Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault looks on during a press conference in Toronto on Thursday, March 2, 2017. The Liberal government unveiled its plan today to cut hydro bills, which are the biggest political issue it faces less than a year-and-a-half away from an election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 27, 2017 12:41PM EDT
SUDBURY, Ont. -- Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault says he will testify at the trial of two Liberals facing bribery charges under the Election Act.
Premier Kathleen Wynne said earlier this week that she has been asked to be a Crown witness and will waive her parliamentary privilege in order to testify.
Thibeault says he is also on the list of Crown witnesses and he too will waive parliamentary privilege to testify.
The trial for Pat Sorbara, the premier's former deputy chief of staff, and Liberal fundraiser Gerry Lougheed, is set to begin Sept. 7.
The pair is accused of offering a would-be candidate, Andrew Olivier, a job or appointment to get him to step aside in a 2015 byelection in Sudbury, Ont., for Thibeault -- who was an NDP MP at the time and Wynne's preferred candidate.
Sorbara and Lougheed both deny the charges.
