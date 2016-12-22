Featured
Encarnacion reportedly signs deal with Cleveland
Toronto Blue Jays' Edwin Encarnacion celebrates after hitting a walk-off three-run home run during 11th inning American League wild-card game action against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 9:33PM EST
Free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion has reportedly signed with the Cleveland Indians.
Multiple reports Thursday night said the deal was for a guaranteed US$65 million over three years.
Encarnacion hit .263 last season with 42 home runs and 127 RBIs with the Blue Jays. It was the fifth straight year that the first baseman/designated hitter had cleared the 30-homer plateau.
Encarnacion rejected a $17.2-million qualifying offer from the Blue Jays after the season ended. The offer ensured Toronto would receive compensation if he signed with another team as a free agent.
Encarnacion was acquired by the Blue Jays midway through the 2009 season in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. His breakout season came in 2012 when he hit 42 homers and added 110 RBIs.
He has been one of the game's top sluggers since. Encarnacion earned $10 million this year while playing out the team option on his previous contract.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Police lay charges in 37 GTA robberies, say same group likely responsible for others
- Encarnacion reportedly signs deal with Cleveland
- Woman, 23, facing additional charges following fatal Markham crash
- Vaughan man fined $3,000 for pointing laser at police helicopter
- PRESTO installed at every subway station: TTC