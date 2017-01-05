

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A woman seen in a video stomping on the windshields of two police cars in a busy North York intersection is now facing charges.

Toronto Police spokesperson Mark Pugash confirmed to CP24 Thursday that the woman, who police have previously described as being “emotionally disturbed,” has been charged with two counts of mischief.

While police said Tuesday that the woman was not going to face any charges, Pugash said today that investigators have decided to charge the woman so she can “get the help she needs.”

“Let me clear, the reason that we’ve charged her is unfortunately it’s the only way that we can make sure that she has the best chance of getting the medical care that she needs,” Pugash told CP24. “She needs to be in the medical system, not in the justice system. So we’ve taken that step, reluctantly, but it’s the way that we believe gets her the best chance to get the care she needs.”

The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 1 near Finch Avenue West and Milady Road.

Toronto Police officers responded to the intersection after reports of a woman acting erratically on the roadway.

In a news release, the responding officers said that the woman appeared “irate” and was “screaming at surrounding vehicles.”

A video taken by a witness shows the woman jumping on the hood of a police cruiser and stomping on the windshield, causing it to shatter. The woman then jumps off the back of the cruiser and smashes its rear window before turning to a second cop car.

The video then shows the woman jumping on the second cruiser and again smashing its windshield.

The officers involved were eventually able to apprehend the woman without incident and transported her to hospital for treatment.

No one was injured in the incident.

Pugash said Toronto Police officers are “constantly” dealing with such incidents and that the numbers are only growing.

“Anytime somebody in a mental health crisis comes in contact with police, they’ve been failed by someone earlier on in the system and that can’t be desirable or sustainable,” Pugash said. “Too often police are the line of last resort. It can’t be the best way and we’ve got to figure out a better way to handle this.”