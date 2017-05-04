

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





With two days of heavy rain on the horizon, the City of Toronto has put emergency evacuation plans in place for Toronto Island residents in the event that water levels reach dangerous levels.

According to the city, one ferry will be docked at Wards Island overnight to serve as emergency shelter if flooding or hazardous storm conditions develop.

Matthew Cutler, a spokesperson for the city’s Parks, Forestry and Recreation department told CP24 on Thursday that ferry service “continues to operate” for any of the 700 island residents who want to leave before the rainfall begins this afternoon.

However, Cutler advised that non-residents of the island avoid travelling there until the storm subsides.

"We have warned both through signage and on social media and our website that services on the island are greatly reduced right now. There are some washrooms and roads that are impassable because of water,” he said. “Centreville will not be opening this weekend as predicted for this year as we deal with the high water levels on the island.”

The city warned residents that Lake Ontario has already breached the shoreline in many areas across the island.

All City of Toronto services and facilities on the island have also been closed until further notice.

“There are numerous low-lying sections of Toronto Island Park that are under risk of flooding. Some roads are currently closed in the Park as a result of pooling and ponding,” the city said in a release issued Wednesday. “Any increase in either lake levels or storm activity, both of which are forecast for tomorrow, could lead to further damage.”

The city says crews will set up a number of preventative measures ahead of the storm including installing armour stone on the north shore of Ward’s Island and shoring up Centre Island Beach in an effort to alleviate erosion around buildings and facilities.

Sandbags and pumps will also be implemented to disperse water from nearby facilities.

Residents in need of tools to protect their properties -- such as sand, sandbags and shovels -- will be able to pick the items up along the Ward’s Island roadway today.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning Thursday for parts of southern Ontario ahead of a two-day downpour.

The weather agency said Toronto could see between 40 and 70 millimetres of rain by Saturday evening, when it is expected to die off.

“Rain will spread into the region this afternoon and is forecast to persist through Saturday as the weather system responsible stalls over the region,” Environment Canada said.

“With the ground already saturated, there is the potential for local flooding.”

The advisory urged residents living in areas affected by the weather conditions to avoid washouts near rivers, creeks and other bodies of water.